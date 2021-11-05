Jillian Broadbent Sells 500 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) insider Jillian Broadbent sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$198.67 ($141.91), for a total value of A$99,335.00 ($70,953.57).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

