Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $946.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

