Jeffery Darby Sells 7,297 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $219,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

