Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Xylem stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.91 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock worth $8,684,623. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

