Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

