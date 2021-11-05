Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

FNB opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.