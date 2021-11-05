Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share.

TDY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $447.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.83. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.62 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,094,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.