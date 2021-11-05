Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $330.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $143.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.40 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

