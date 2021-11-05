Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

ANET stock opened at $523.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.87. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $253.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total value of $1,739,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,823 shares of company stock worth $128,836,357 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

