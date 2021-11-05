Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

BHC opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

