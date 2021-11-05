JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 1,123.50 ($14.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 130.48. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,050.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.83.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

