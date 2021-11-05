JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €16.40 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €16.40 ($19.29) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEC. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.46 ($26.42).

Shares of DEC opened at €24.04 ($28.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.75 and a 200-day moving average of €23.14. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

