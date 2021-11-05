Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 171,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

