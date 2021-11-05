Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.53.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,343. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.08 and a 1 year high of C$46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.26.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.