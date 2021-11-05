James R. Largent Buys 10,000 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 40,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

