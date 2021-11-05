Jakob Dupont Sells 5,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,964.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $19.89 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

