Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.84 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

