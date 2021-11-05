iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.62

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.62 and last traded at $188.62, with a volume of 12350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

