iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.47

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.47 and last traded at $117.39, with a volume of 86027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

