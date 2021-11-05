iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.93

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $111.93, with a volume of 1027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

