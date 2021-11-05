iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lowered by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

