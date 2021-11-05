iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $29,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,545,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,044,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,040,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

