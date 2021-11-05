iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

