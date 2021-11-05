iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

