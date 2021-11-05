iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,039. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

