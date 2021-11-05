iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

