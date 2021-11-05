iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.73

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 29346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 337.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1,191.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

