iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.17

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $73.17, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

