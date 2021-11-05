IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 million-$11.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,404 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

