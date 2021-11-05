Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $39.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,789. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

