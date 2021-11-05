Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) recently:

10/20/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.