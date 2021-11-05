Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) recently:
- 10/20/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Clearwater Analytics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $27.68.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
