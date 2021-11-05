Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VGM opened at $13.67 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

