Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,240,741 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,786,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,240,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.21% of Energy Transfer worth $635,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,269,328 shares of company stock worth $11,614,958. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

