Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,188,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $620,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

