Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.27% of Generac worth $595,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $452.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

