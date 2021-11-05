Invesco Ltd. Buys 855,061 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $686,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $19,294,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

