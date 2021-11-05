Invesco Ltd. Buys 477,222 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $841,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.85 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.