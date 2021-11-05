Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $365.74

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $365.74 and last traded at $365.05, with a volume of 5653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.