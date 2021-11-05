Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $625.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $631.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $567.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

