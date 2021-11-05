Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intrepid Potash traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.82. 2,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 165,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

