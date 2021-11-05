Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

IPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $632.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.29. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.