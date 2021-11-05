InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IPVI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

