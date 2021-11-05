International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$10.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TSE IPCO opened at C$7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.68. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

