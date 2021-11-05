International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPF. Shore Capital raised International Personal Finance to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

IPF stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.90) on Wednesday. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.