Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $926.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Interface has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Get Interface alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.