Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $96.14 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

