Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.09 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

