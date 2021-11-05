Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

INS traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $42.77. 33,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,232. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $373.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

