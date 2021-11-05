Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IART. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

