Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.61. 610,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,905. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.97. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $315.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -655.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

